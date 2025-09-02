Assembly of First Nations to lay out budget priorities during general assembly

Assembly of First Nations Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 2, 2025 2:04 pm.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 2:58 pm.

The federal government’s major projects legislation, closing the infrastructure gap on First Nations, and federal budget expectations are expected to be discussed at this week’s annual meeting of the Assembly of First Nations.

The meeting begins Wednesday in Winnipeg and marks the first time leaders from more than 600 First Nations across Canada will gather to discuss Ottawa’s legislation to fast-track major projects.

It aims to shore up the Canadian economy in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff regime, but some Indigenous leaders have opposed the law, saying it infringes on their rights.

One draft resolution calls for First Nations infrastructure ventures to be included in the national push for projects.

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says the federal government’s upcoming budget is an opportunity for Ottawa to commit to closing the infrastructure gap and address mistrust from the legislation.

She says the assembly recently put forth a pre-budget submission recommending $800 million over the next two years to support a First Nations review of national interest projects.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first budget is expected to be released in October.

