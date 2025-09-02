Federal NDP officially launches leadership race

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh addresses supporters accompanied by his wife Gurkiran Kaur at his campaign headquarters on election night in Burnaby, B.C., on April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 2, 2025 12:18 pm.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 12:40 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal NDP today officially launched the race to find its next leader.

In a news release, the party says there has been strong interest in the contest since Aug. 20, when the application packages were made available.

Former leader Jagmeet Singh resigned after he and the party suffered a stunning defeat in April’s federal election.

Registered party members will vote on Singh’s permanent successor at a national convention in March using a ranked ballot, which allows delegates to list candidates in their preferred order.

Anyone running for the leadership must obtain at least 10 per cent of the required number of signatures from New Democrats aged 25 years or younger.

Candidates must also collect at least 50 signatures from each of five regions — the Atlantic, Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies, and B.C. and the North.

— With files from David Baxter

Top Stories

Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway between two apartment buildings has collapsed and swallowed a tanker truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

35m ago

Man charged for allegedly breaking into home, sexually assaulting child in Welland

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in Welland, Ont., and sexually assaulting a child under the age of five. Niagara police say they were called to a home near Crowland Avenue...

1h ago

Toronto traffic, transit congestion likely to worsen with in-office mandates: experts

TORONTO — Greater Toronto commuters are likely bracing for traffic and transit congestion to worsen over the coming months as a number of major employers get ready to increase in-office days. Even before...

7h ago

Toronto man dies following 3-vehicle collision on QEW in Burlington

A 40-year-old Toronto man has died following a three-vehicle collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Burlington on Sunday evening, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed. The incident occurred...

51m ago

