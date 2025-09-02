Toronto police are searching for a suspect in an alleged hate-motivated investigation in North York last month.

Officers were called to Yonge Street and Drewry Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.

It’s alleged that the suspect entered an establishment and, after banging on the bathroom door, he was asked to leave.

The suspect complied, but on the way out, he allegedly made anti-Turkish remarks and death threats towards a staff member. Another staff member confronted the suspect, who then allegedly threatened him with death before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a male with a black beard and black hair with a bald spot. He was last seen wearing a baggy black shirt with white writing on the front, dark grey pants, and white shoes.

The investigation is being treated as a suspect hate-motivated offence.

Photo courtesy: Toronto police.