3 suspects sought in failed home invasion in Vaughan

Doorbell camera captured footage of three suspects attempting to break into a Vaughan home by smashing through the front door window.

By John Marchesan

Posted September 3, 2025 1:34 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 1:45 pm.

Police in York Region are searching for three suspects in connection with a failed home invasion that took place on the same day a fatal shooting occurred earlier in the morning.

Investigators say just before 2:30 a.m. on August 31, they were called to the Major Mackenzie Drive and Highway 27 area for reports of a home invasion in progress.

Doorbell security camera footage shows three males, wearing dark clothing and face coverings, attempting to force their way into the home. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Police say there were two adults and two children in the home at the time of the incident. No one was physically injured and nothing was taken.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a Nike tech hoodie, Nike track pants and gloves and was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect was last seen wearing all black clothing, a balaclava and gloves, while the third suspect was last seen wearing a hoodie, track pants and gloves.

Photos of three suspects wanted in failed home invasion. PRP/HO

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

The incident occurred about a kilometre away from another home invasion on Andreeta Drive that resulted in the death of 46-year-old Abdul Aleem Farooqi.

Police have not said if the two incidents are connected.

