York Regional Police say a father of four who was fatally shot inside his Vaughan home early Sunday was the victim of a targeted attack.

Officers were called to a residence near Andreeta Drive and Barons Street around 1 a.m. on Aug. 31. When they arrived, they found 46-year-old Abdul Aleem Farooqi suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CityNews first reported that Farooqi was killed in front of his children during the violent home invasion.

“[One of the alleged intruders] got the daughters at gunpoint. He brought them upstairs. That is when [Farooqi] saw that the other intruder was having a physical interaction. He was just shot, right there,” said family friend Ehsan Malik. “As far as I know, he shot him twice.

“It was in front of his daughters. All three of his daughters the intruder was bringing upstairs at gunpoint. They locked his son in a bedroom, and his wife was trying to run away,” added Malik.

Investigators believe three suspects, dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered, forced their way into the home before fleeing the area. Police are asking neighbours to check their security cameras and contact investigators with any information.

Friends told CityNews that Farooqi was a devoted husband and father who was active in his community.

“He was a man of faith, charity and community,” one friend said, adding that his death has left loved ones shaken.

York Regional Police continue to treat the incident as a targeted homicide, but have not released information on a possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.