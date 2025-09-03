Four suspects arrested in kidnapping, home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating a shooting on Ashgrove Road and Hepburn Street in Markham on Monday morning. (David Piedra/ CITYNEWS)

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 3, 2025 10:47 am.

Four suspects are facing charges after a kidnapping and a home invasion that are connected in Markham, York Regional Police say.

Investigators say on Sept. 1, a 29-year-old woman was driving in Markham around 8 a.m. when she was allegedly intentionally struck by a vehicle.

When she got out to look at the damage to her vehicle, a second suspect vehicle, believed to be an older model brown or gray van, drove up next to her and forced her into the vehicle.

Five suspects then allegedly went to her home in the area of Ashgrove Road and Hepburn Street around 9 a.m. and shot a 54-year-old man inside. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.

Police arrived on the scene as the incident was unfolding and arrested four of the suspects. One of the suspects fled the area on foot and has not yet been located.

The woman who was kidnapped was later located in Toronto. Her vehicle was also found nearby.

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, and two adults, aged 20 and 21, are facing multiple charges in connection with the kidnapping and home invasion.

The 16-year-old youth was also on a previous release order at the time of the incident.

York Regional Police believe there are still multiple suspects outstanding and are asking anyone with information to contact police.

