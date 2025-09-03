IndyCar brings high-speed action to Markham

IndyCar is coming to Markham.

The open-wheel auto racing series is holding a news conference this morning to announce that it will start hosting an event in the Toronto suburb.

Markham mayor Frank Scarpitti and Ontario’s minister of sport Neil Lumsden will both be in attendance.

The Grand Prix of Toronto is one of the oldest races on the IndyCar schedule, with the first race held in 1986.

Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto has hosted that event, currently called the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, since its inaugural race.

IndyCar is the highest class of open-wheel auto racing in North America.