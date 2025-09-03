IndyCar brings high-speed action to Markham

Winner Colton Herta (26) of the United States drives during the 2024 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy in Toronto on Sunday, July 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2025 10:05 am.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 10:06 am.

IndyCar is coming to Markham.

The open-wheel auto racing series is holding a news conference this morning to announce that it will start hosting an event in the Toronto suburb.

Markham mayor Frank Scarpitti and Ontario’s minister of sport Neil Lumsden will both be in attendance.

The Grand Prix of Toronto is one of the oldest races on the IndyCar schedule, with the first race held in 1986.

Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto has hosted that event, currently called the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, since its inaugural race.

IndyCar is the highest class of open-wheel auto racing in North America.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'In front of his daughters': Vaughan father of 4 fatally shot during home invasion

York Regional Police say a husband and father of four killed inside his Vaughan home early Sunday morning was fatally shot by a suspect in front of his children. Officers were called to a residence...

updated

1m ago

Man injured in Mississauga overnight shooting, suspects sought

A man in his 30s suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in Mississauga overnight, Peel Regional Police say. Officers were called to the near Southdown Road and Royal Windsor Drive at around...

35m ago

Woman, 43, in custody after the stabbing of a man in Scarborough

A man in his 60s is dead after a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening, police say. The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. at 4301 Kingston Road, in the West Hill neighbourhood. Police responded...

3h ago

Police to brief public on surge in distraction-style thefts across Toronto

Toronto police will hold a media briefing on Wednesday morning to address a recent spike in distraction-style thefts across the city; a crime trend that has increasingly targeted vulnerable residents. At...

2h ago

Top Stories

'In front of his daughters': Vaughan father of 4 fatally shot during home invasion

York Regional Police say a husband and father of four killed inside his Vaughan home early Sunday morning was fatally shot by a suspect in front of his children. Officers were called to a residence...

updated

1m ago

Man injured in Mississauga overnight shooting, suspects sought

A man in his 30s suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in Mississauga overnight, Peel Regional Police say. Officers were called to the near Southdown Road and Royal Windsor Drive at around...

35m ago

Woman, 43, in custody after the stabbing of a man in Scarborough

A man in his 60s is dead after a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening, police say. The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. at 4301 Kingston Road, in the West Hill neighbourhood. Police responded...

3h ago

Police to brief public on surge in distraction-style thefts across Toronto

Toronto police will hold a media briefing on Wednesday morning to address a recent spike in distraction-style thefts across the city; a crime trend that has increasingly targeted vulnerable residents. At...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:00
Father of four shot dead in front of family in Vaughan home invasion: Friends

A devastating scene in Vaughan, where friends say Aleem Farooqi was shot dead in front of his children. Brandon Choghri with more on the attack that targeted the man being remembered as a hero. 

15h ago

2:08
Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A laneway collapsed into a parking garage partially swallowing a septic truck in North York. Erica Natividad with the driver's account of of the incident and the complex work of recovering the vehicle.

15h ago

0:51
Ford dumps out bottle of Crown Royal in response to Ontario plant closure

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had a strong reaction to the closure of Crown Royal's Amherstburg plant, as he dumped out a bottle of the Canadian whiskey brand in support of workers affected by the closure.

20h ago

5:56
Life of an Ontario school teacher in 2025

School is back in session for Ontario students and teachers. We give you a glimpse of what it's like to be a teacher in the province in 2025.

20h ago

1:23
Truck swallowed into the ground caused by collapsed parking garage

A utility truck was seen hanging off the edge of a massive hole in the ground after an underground parking garage collapsed in a Toronto apartment complex.

21h ago

More Videos