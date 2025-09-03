Ontario doctor fined for breaking privacy rules to offer circumcision services

Ontario’s information and privacy commissioner has ordered a Windsor doctor and his private clinic to pay thousands of dollars in fines for privacy breaches in a case she calls a “cautionary tale” for other health startups.

Commissioner Patricia Kosseim wrote in a recent decision that a doctor with privileges at Windsor Regional Hospital used his electronic health record access there to look for parents of newborn boys and contact them to offer circumcisions at a clinic he partly owns.

Kosseim writes that Dr. Omar Afandi has acknowledged his wrongdoing and is remorseful, but his breach was serious and he should pay a $5,000 penalty under Ontario’s personal health information law.

As well, she found that the WE Kidz Pediatrics clinic was operating without any privacy management program and should pay $7,500.

WE Kidz says in a statement that it is strengthening its internal privacy policies and ensuring they are fully aligned with all current regulations.

Kosseim says these are the first administrative monetary penalties issued by a privacy commissioner in Canada, and were done under new powers her office was granted last year.