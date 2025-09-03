RCMP arrest 16, including ‘Queen of Canada,’ at conspiracy compound in Saskatchewan

Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed 'Queen of Canada' and her supporters is seen in this undated photo. (X/@QrdTransparency)

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2025 5:19 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 5:52 pm.

RCMP say 16 people, including self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada” Romana Didulo, have been arrested in southwestern Saskatchewan.

Followers of Didulo, who has promoted various conspiracy theories, set up a “Kingdom of Canada” compound in an old school in Richmound, west of Regina, in 2023.

Insp. Ashley St. Germaine says a warrant was executed Wednesday morning at the property, and 16 adults were arrested – 11 females and five males. Four replica handguns were also found.

She says police continue to collect evidence and conduct interviews, but that so far, no charges have been laid.

Mounties charged the owner of the property earlier this year with assaulting two officers.

The community has complained that the group has been disruptive, and in July, the village office closed its doors to the public outside prearranged appointments, citing harassment and intimidation towards staff.

