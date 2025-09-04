Auto sales in August post first annual decline since February: DesRosiers

A Mazda vehicle logo is pictured at an automotive dealership in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says the auto market has started to show signs of stress from the broader economic slowdown and trade disputes.

The firm estimates 160,000 vehicles were sold in August, down 2.9 per cent from last year — the first year-over-year sales decline since February.

DesRosiers says sales are still well below pre-pandemic levels for August, which exceeded 180,000 vehicles between 2017 and 2019.

The firm’s managing partner Andrew King says corporate performances in August were mixed, with some companies seeing double-digit gains, while others experienced double-digit losses.

The auto industry continues to face uncertainty from ongoing trade negotiations, as some automakers have raised their estimates for tariff costs.

DesRosiers says the industry is continuing to tread water and trying to mitigate tariff impacts while waiting for clarity on a potential trade deal.

