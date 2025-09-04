Caitlin Clark to miss the rest of the Fever’s season because of a right groin injury

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark sits on the bench before a WNBA basketball game against the Golden State Valkyries, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 4, 2025 8:53 pm.

Last Updated September 5, 2025 5:36 am.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark will miss the rest of the Indiana Fever’s season because of a right groin injury.

“I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season,” Clark said in a statement. “I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty.

“This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the playoffs.”

Clark was injured late in a July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun, and later sustained a bone bruise. The former Iowa star averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 13 games in her second season in the WNBA.

“Caitlin has worked so hard throughout this time, doing everything possible to recover and return to the court but, ultimately, time is not on our side,” Fever COO and GM Amber Cox said in a statement. ”While we will continue working with Caitlin and provide her with every resource we have available, there is not enough time left in our season for her to safely return, and her long-term health and well-being remains our top priority. We are looking forward to having her back at full strength to start the 2026 season.”

The 2024 Rookie of the Year had been trying to get back to help her team reach the postseason for a second straight year. She participated in full-court drills without defense during a shootaround before the Fever faced the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night. Coach Stephanie White said Thursday at practice that Clark hasn’t done much contact work yet.

Indiana is currently in eighth place in the standings, 1 1/2 games in front of Los Angeles with three games to play.

It has been a rough season for Clark, who also dealt with injuries to her left quad and left groin. This was the first time she’s had injury issues. She never missed a game in her collegiate career at Iowa or her first year in the WNBA.

“Minor setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK!! Rest up, get healthy and be YOU!” NBA star LeBron James said on social media.

The Fever have lost five players for the season with injuries now including Clark. Fellow guards Sydney Colson (knee), Aari McDonald (foot) Sophie Cunningham (knee) and forward Chloe Bibby (knee) are also out.

Clark has helped women’s basketball grow in both college and the WNBA. The league had record attendance this season even with Clark missing most of the season.

___

AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg contributed to this report.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

The Associated Press





Top Stories

Portuguese police confirm two Canadians dead in Lisbon funicular crash

Police say two Canadians are among the 16 dead in Lisbon after a funicular derailed in the Portuguese capital on Wednesday, The Associated Press reports. The dead also included five Portuguese nationals,...

23m ago

One person critically injured in stabbing at Toronto apartment building

One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Toronto's west end early Friday morning. CityNews received a tip about the incident, which occurred around...

updated

1h ago

Toronto tenants, landlord reach agreement after lengthy rent dispute, eviction threat

Tenants at three buildings in Toronto's east end and their landlord say they have reached an agreement to end a public battle that lasted more than two years. In May 2023, around 100 residents of 71,...

1h ago

New video shows moment Parkside Drive speed camera is cut down

It's a question that's been asked many times over the past few months: Who keeps vandalizing one of the city's most profitable speed enforcement cameras? Video footage has emerged that might help...

12h ago

