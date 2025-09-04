Carney sending MP Blois to China to help Saskatchewan push back on canola tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives at Elmsdale Lumber Yard with then-agriculture minister Kody Blois during a campaign stop in Elmsdale, N.S. on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 4, 2025 12:09 pm.

Last Updated September 4, 2025 12:40 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office says he is sending his parliamentary secretary to China to join Saskatchewan’s efforts to get Beijing to scrap its canola tariffs and address other “trade irritants.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is leading a trade mission to China that starts Saturday, and Carney’s office says Nova Scotia MP Kody Blois will join the three-day trip to “engage constructively with Chinese officials.”

China hit Canadian canola seed with a 75.8 per cent tariff last month, a measure widely seen as a response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.

Carney’s office also says that “the government will announce additional measures in support of Canadian producers shortly.”

Moe has called for Carney to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve trade issues.

Both countries have rebooted the Joint Economic and Trade Commission, a forum where Ottawa and Beijing can attempt to sort out issues with bilateral trade, such as Canadian restrictions on Chinese steel imports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press


