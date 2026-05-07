Peel Regional Police are urging the public to come forward with information after a 40‑year‑old Brampton man was arrested in connection with an indecent act involving a child at a local recreation facility.

The incident occurred on April 26 around 3:15 p.m., when a child was using a change room at a recreation centre in the area of Dixie Road and Balmoral Drive.

Police say an unknown man approached the child, attempted to communicate with them, and tried to lure the child into a stall. The child immediately fled and alerted a parent.

A short time later, the same man was reportedly seen outside the facility exposing himself, prompting staff and witnesses to contact police.

Officers arrested Patrick Rabideau‑Blackadder, 40, of Brampton, on Monday. He is charged with invitation to sexual touching, criminal harassment, mischief, and indecent act.

Rabideau‑Blackadder was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators say there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.