Air Canada cuts more U.S. routes early due to surging jet fuel prices

The tail wing on an Air Canada jetliner is shown in this undated photo. X/Air Canada

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 7, 2026 12:48 pm.

Last Updated May 7, 2026 12:57 pm.

Air Canada says it is scaling back more of its U.S. summer service as soaring jet fuel prices continue to reshape airline schedules across the country.

The carrier confirmed with CityNews on Thursday that four seasonal routes — originally planned to run through the end of summer — will now end weeks earlier than expected, with plans to resume in summer 2027.

The affected routes include flights from Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal to mid‑sized U.S. cities that rely heavily on seasonal demand.

Air Canada says the decision is directly tied to the current price of jet fuel, which has climbed sharply in recent months, pushing multiple Canadian airlines to cut capacity, raise fares, or adjust schedules.

The airline says all impacted customers will be contacted and offered alternate travel options or full refunds, depending on eligibility.

Routes ending early

Air Canada released the final flight dates for each route:

  • Toronto–Sacramento — last flight Aug. 1
  • Vancouver–Raleigh — last flight July 29
  • Toronto–Charleston — last flight Sept. 6
  • Montreal–Austin — last flight Sept. 7

All four routes were marketed as summer seasonal services, but Air Canada says the early pullback is necessary given the industry’s cost pressures. Air Canada says customers booked on affected flights will be contacted directly with travel advisories for those connecting through the U.S., rebooking options on alternate routes and refunds, where applicable.

The cuts come amid a turbulent period for Canadian carriers. In April, Air Canada warned that travellers could face higher fares for months, even if global oil supply stabilizes, because fuel remains one of the airline’s largest and most volatile expenses.

Days later, WestJet announced it was reducing flight capacity for the same reason.

Jet fuel prices have surged since early spring, driven by global supply disruptions and refinery constraints.

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