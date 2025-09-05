A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a parking garage in Don Mills on Friday morning.

Toronto police were called to The Donway West and Don Mills Road area in North York just after 8:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A male, believed to be in his 40s, was found shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect involved fled the area, police say.

More to come