Pedestrian struck in Corso Italia neighbourhood, driver fled the scene: police

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 6, 2025 10:51 pm.

Toronto police are searching for the driver of a black SUV who allegedly fled the scene of a collision in York on Saturday evening.

Officers say they received a report about a pedestrian who was struck near Norman Avenue and Caledonia Road, just after 9:30 p.m.

A victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. The driver is said to have fled the scene before police arrived.

No other details were released.

