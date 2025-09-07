Police in York Region investigating multiple incidents of shots fired at homes in Vaughan

Shell casing markers are seen on the ground outside a home in the area of Pottery Place and Blue Willow Drive in Vaughan on September 7, 2025. CITYNEWS/Rylan Vallee

By John Marchesan

Posted September 7, 2025 8:18 am.

For the second time in less than 24 hours, homes in the east end of Vaughan have been targeted by gunfire.

Police in York Region say they were called to the Via Romano Boulevard and Allison Ann Way area, just west of Bathurst Avenue, for reports that shots had been fired at a home around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

A residence just blocks away on nearby Farrell Road was also shot at just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators were also called to the area of Pottery Place and Blue Willow Drive, near Highway 400 and Highway 7, at around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, reports of shots fired at a home.

Police say no one was physically injured in any of the incidents, adding they are working to determine if any of the shootings are related.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parkside speed camera cut down for 7th time in less than a year

One of the city's most profitable speed enforcement cameras has been vandalized again. The camera located along Parkside Drive was cut down at some point overnight. Toronto police say they have...

7m ago

Cyclist struck and killed north of Newmarket

A cyclist is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in East Gwillimbury early Sunday morning. Police in York Region say the crash occurred at Highway 11 and Morning Sideroad just before 1 a.m. The...

1h ago

9-year-old girl allegedly mauled by an off-leash dog at a Toronto park

Nine-year-old Riley was playing with her best friend at Ferrand Drive Park near Eglinton Avenue and Don Valley Parkway on Monday evening, when she was allegedly attacked by an off-leash dog. “It came...

10h ago

Missing Canadian soldier found dead in Latvia, DND says

A Canadian Armed Forces member who was deployed to Latvia and reported missing since Tuesday has been found dead, according to the Department of National Defence (DND). Officials say Warrant Officer...

10h ago

Top Stories

Parkside speed camera cut down for 7th time in less than a year

One of the city's most profitable speed enforcement cameras has been vandalized again. The camera located along Parkside Drive was cut down at some point overnight. Toronto police say they have...

7m ago

Cyclist struck and killed north of Newmarket

A cyclist is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in East Gwillimbury early Sunday morning. Police in York Region say the crash occurred at Highway 11 and Morning Sideroad just before 1 a.m. The...

1h ago

9-year-old girl allegedly mauled by an off-leash dog at a Toronto park

Nine-year-old Riley was playing with her best friend at Ferrand Drive Park near Eglinton Avenue and Don Valley Parkway on Monday evening, when she was allegedly attacked by an off-leash dog. “It came...

10h ago

Missing Canadian soldier found dead in Latvia, DND says

A Canadian Armed Forces member who was deployed to Latvia and reported missing since Tuesday has been found dead, according to the Department of National Defence (DND). Officials say Warrant Officer...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
9-year-old mauled by off-leash dog at a Toronto park

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from the girl's mother, who says the attack happened at Ferrand Drive Park near Don Valley and Eglinton Monday evening.

14h ago

2:28
Victims of financial fraud face more than just lost money

More than 17,000 Canadians have fallen victim to fraud this year alone, and while each has taken a financial hit, the emotional toll can be just as difficult. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

3:43
Mike Gartner reflects on career and life of Ken Dryden

Mike Gartner, former NHL player and current chair of the board of the Hockey Hall of Fame, reflects on the life and career of former Montreal Canadiens goaltender Ken Dryden.

18h ago

2:06
Family affair as 'The Lost Bus' premieres at TIFF

The American survival drama movie "The Lost Bus" had its world premiere at TIFF. As Lindsay Dunn reports, while the film has plenty of star power, one family is stealing the spotlight.

19h ago

1:07
Former Canadiens great Ken Dryden dead at 78

Ken Dryden, a key member of the Montreal Canadiens’ 1970s dynasty, died Friday at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer.

20h ago

More Videos