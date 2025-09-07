Police in York Region investigating multiple incidents of shots fired at homes in Vaughan

For the second time in less than 24 hours, homes in the east end of Vaughan have been targeted by gunfire.

Police in York Region say they were called to the Via Romano Boulevard and Allison Ann Way area, just west of Bathurst Avenue, for reports that shots had been fired at a home around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

A residence just blocks away on nearby Farrell Road was also shot at just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators were also called to the area of Pottery Place and Blue Willow Drive, near Highway 400 and Highway 7, at around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, reports of shots fired at a home.

Police say no one was physically injured in any of the incidents, adding they are working to determine if any of the shootings are related.