Man, 48, charged with murder in connection to death of a woman near High Park

A man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a woman in the High Park area.

Officers were called to Glenlake and High Park Avenues just before 6 p.m. on Friday after an injured woman was discovered by police.

She was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Duty Insp. Errol Watson says officers found the woman inside a vehicle and did not provide any details about her injuries.

She has been identified her as 21-year-old Serenity Brown of Toronto.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of Trinel Thornhill, 48, of Toronto. He was charged with second degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio the suspect and the victim were known to each other.