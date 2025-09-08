Man arrested for impaired driving of pink Barbie truck in Prince George, B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE — A British Columbia man has been arrested for allegedly driving a pink toy Barbie truck down a city street while impaired.

RCMP in Prince George, B.C., say officers encountered the man driving the toy truck on Friday at around 9 a.m., during the city’s busy morning commute.

An officer at the scene stopped the vehicle and found that the man had a suspended license and was likely impaired.

The driver was arrested for prohibited driving and given breathalyzer tests, producing two samples that police say showed he was over the legal limit.

The man has since been issued a 90-day driving suspension and is set to appear in court in December.

Police say any vehicle driven on the road powered by anything other than human-exerted muscular force qualifies as a motor vehicle and requires license and insurance, adding that officers had to pull over the toy truck because of the risk it posed to other drivers going around it.

Police photos of the incident appear to show a battery-run Power Wheels Barbie Jeep Wrangler, which manufacturer Fisher-Price says is capable of speeds up to 8 kilometres per hour and is equipped with power brakes and steering.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2025.

The Canadian Press