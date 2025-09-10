Prince Harry has tea with his father, King Charles III, in first meeting for over a year

Britain's Prince Harry gestures, as he departs, following his visit to Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Suzanne Plunkett, Pool Photo via AP)

By Danica Kirka And Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted September 10, 2025 12:55 pm.

Last Updated September 10, 2025 2:56 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Prince Harry joined his father, King Charles III, for tea on Wednesday at his London home, the first time they’ve met in well over a year

The two have been distant since Harry and his wife, Meghan, left royal life and moved to California in 2020 and then publicly aired grievances about his family.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed that Charles and Harry spent time together at Clarence House, where the king resides when in the capital.

There had been speculation that the Duke of Sussex might meet his father after he arrived Monday in the U.K. on the third anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II so he could visit several charities he supports.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Harry was driven through the gates of the four-story mansion not far from Buckingham Palace. He was seen leaving less than an hour later, as he ducked down in the car en route to an evening event for his Invictus Games, which supports injured and sick service personnel.

The session was a remarkable turn of events following signs of a thaw in the frigid relationship between Harry and the rest of the royal family since his and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, a revealing Netflix series and his memoir, “Spare.”

Harry and his father last met in February 2024, when the prince flew to London after receiving news his father had been diagnosed with cancer. Harry spent about 45 minutes with Charles before the king flew to his Sandringham country estate to recuperate from his treatment.

Harry has also had little contact with his elder brother, Prince William, heir to the throne.

Harry was last in London in April, when the Court of Appeal rejected his bid to restore a police protection detail that was canceled after he stopped being a working royal. Charles was on a state visit to Italy at the time, so a meeting then was impossible.

That case was itself an impediment to improved relations because it involved Harry criticizing the king’s government in the courts. But once it was over, change became possible.

Immediately after the case ended, Harry said he would “love reconciliation with my family.”

“There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” he told the BBC on the day the court case was resolved. “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has.”

Despite that olive branch, Harry struck a combative tone. The prince repeatedly said the decision to withdraw his security was made at the direction of the royal household in an effort to control him and his wife while putting their safety at risk.

“What I’m struggling to forgive, and what I will probably always struggle to forgive, is the decision that was made in 2020 that affects my every single day and that is knowingly putting me and my family in harm’s way,” Harry said.

But with the lawsuit out of the way, there were signs of change.

In July, the new team handling Harry and Meghan’s communications, headed by Los Angeles-based Meredith Maines, was seen on the balcony of a private members’ club in London speaking with Tobyn Andreae, the king’s press representative. The Mail on Sunday tabloid took a photo of what it called: “The secret Harry peace summit.”

Regardless of who tipped off the newspaper, it showed a change of tone since the meeting wouldn’t have happened if the so-called principals hadn’t given their tacit consent.

Danica Kirka And Brian Melley, The Associated Press





Top Stories

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah college event

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot Wednesday at an event at a Utah college, Turning Point said. “We are confirming that he was...

5m ago

Youth charged in shooting death of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, other suspects wanted

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested and charged a teenager in the shooting death of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while asleep in his North York apartment last month. Roy...

29m ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly beating dog

Toronto police have arrested a man in an animal cruelty investigation involving a dog. Officers responded to a complaint on Saturday, August 16, after the accused allegedly posted videos of himself...

48m ago

Vancouver festival attack suspect faces 31 more charges as he is ruled fit for trial

A B.C. judge has ruled Wednesday that the suspect in Vancouver’s Lapu-Lapu Day festival attack that killed 11 people is fit to stand trial.

18m ago

