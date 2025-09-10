Canada to convene G7 energy, environment ministers in Toronto next month

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons to Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2025 11:26 am.

Last Updated September 10, 2025 12:10 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada will be hosting G7 energy and environment ministers in Toronto next month.

The meeting takes place Oct. 30 to 31 and the agenda is broad, covering topics like wildfires and artificial intelligence.

Energy Minister Tim Hodgson and his peers are expected to focus on energy security and affordability, building resilient supply chains for goods like critical minerals, and the role of emerging technology.

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin is set to focus on preparing and responding to extreme weather, freshwater co-ordination and oceans protection, and “a circular economy for priority and emerging sectors.”

The ministers will also take part in a separate Ministerial on Climate Action, an annual event involving colleagues from around the world that usually includes China.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she will host her G7 counterparts “in Ontario this autumn,” after a similar meeting in March.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press


