Internet famous Scarborough swan dies of suspected lead poisoning

Mango the trumpeter swan is seen reuniting with his mate in this undated video. TWC/HO

By Charlene Close

Posted September 10, 2025 10:43 pm.

 A Scarborough swan with an international fan base has died.

Mango – the trumpeter swan who was a regular at the Scarborough Bluffs and along the Lake Ontario shoreline – was euthanized Tuesday after spending three weeks in the care of the Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC).

The swan – tagged as Y37 – was being treated for lead poisoning, most likely caused by ingesting lead shot and lead fishing sinkers. He was admitted to TWC on August 20th. 

He and his mate Charlotte became internet sensations in May of last year when the TWC shared video of them being reunited after Mango recovered from being treated for a cut on his beak.

TWC’s director, Nathalie Karvonen, tells 680 NewsRadio Mango has been in the centre’s care at least five times over the years and every single time it was related to fishing garbage. She says TWC regularly treats birds, turtles and other animals injured by fishing waste.

“Fishing hooks, lures, fishing line, sinkers can badly injure or kill wildlife, and sadly, it’s one of the things we see over and over again.”

She says waterfowl nibble along the lake bed and don’t recognize the difference between lead shot or a lead sinker and a pebble. She says pebbles can help swans with their digestion, but the lead makes the bird very sick.

What about Charlotte’s future?

“She will certainly know he’s gone. She may or may not take another mate in the future, but she will probably wait for him for quite some time to come back,” Karvonen said.

She’s asking anyone who fishes or spends any time outside to pick up their garbage, whether it’s related to fishing or not.

The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association has been calling for a ban on the use of lead fishing weights, jigs and lead shot because of what it calls the direct and indirect harm on humans, wildlife and the environment.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toddler dead, 6 other children injured after car slams into Richmond Hill daycare

A toddler is dead and six other children were injured, along with three adults, after a vehicle crashed into a daycare in Richmond Hill. Police in York Region said the vehicle went into the building...

2h ago

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk fatally shot at Utah university; shooter remains at large

OREM, Utah (AP) — Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump who played an influential role in rallying young Republican voters, was shot and killed Wednesday...

6m ago

YCDSB spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on internal disputes: documents

With the future of Ontario school boards under the microscope by the Ford government due to their spending habits, CityNews has learned internal disputes at one of the province's largest Catholic school...

EXCLUSIVE

1h ago

Protesters demand justice as man charged in sexual assault of child makes court appearance

More than 200 protesters gathered outside the courthouse in St. Catharines on Wednesday, calling for systemic change and demanding action after a 25-year-old man was charged with sexually assaulting a...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toddler dead, 6 other children injured after car slams into Richmond Hill daycare

A toddler is dead and six other children were injured, along with three adults, after a vehicle crashed into a daycare in Richmond Hill. Police in York Region said the vehicle went into the building...

2h ago

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk fatally shot at Utah university; shooter remains at large

OREM, Utah (AP) — Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump who played an influential role in rallying young Republican voters, was shot and killed Wednesday...

6m ago

YCDSB spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on internal disputes: documents

With the future of Ontario school boards under the microscope by the Ford government due to their spending habits, CityNews has learned internal disputes at one of the province's largest Catholic school...

EXCLUSIVE

1h ago

Protesters demand justice as man charged in sexual assault of child makes court appearance

More than 200 protesters gathered outside the courthouse in St. Catharines on Wednesday, calling for systemic change and demanding action after a 25-year-old man was charged with sexually assaulting a...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Motorboat explosion injures two people, kills dog at Michigan marina

Striking surveillance footage captured the moment a boat exploded within seconds of sailing off, leaving two people on board injured and killing a dog in St. Clair, Michigan.

8h ago

1:47
16-year-old arrested in murder of Jahvai Roy, two teenaged suspects wanted

Toronto Police confirmed they have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the murder of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy and they are releasing the identities of two other underage suspects.

10h ago

0:45
FIFA World Cup 2026 lottery opens: Here's how to score tickets

The ticket lottery for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially opened, as Caryn Ceolin explains how fans can score their own seats to the beautiful game.

14h ago

0:44
Canada's Wonderland introduces chaperone policy during Halloween Haunt

Canada's Wonderland will introduce a chaperone policy during their annual Halloween Haunt festivities as the new rule will require kids under 15 to be accompanied by a chaperone.

7h ago

2:04
MLSE and Buffalo Bills team-up for unique partnership

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Raptors legend Vince Carter and others about the Buffalo Bills unique partnership with MLSE and how it will benefit fans.
More Videos