Driver charged after allegedly recording himself going 2.5 times the speed limit: Peterborough police

Peterborough police say a driver inadvertently snitched on himself and is now facing stunt driving charges after he allegedly posted a video of himself driving 2.5 times the legal speed limit.

That video caught the attention of investigators who tracked the alleged culprit down and arrested him.

Investigators say the video showed the driver hitting speeds of 150 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on The Parkway.

On Monday the driver, who was not named, was located and charged with perform stunt, speeding, and driving with a hand-held communication device.

His vehicle was impounded for 14 days and his driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days.