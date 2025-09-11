Sources: NHL suspends players acquitted in 2018 sexual assault trial until Dec. 1

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne.

By Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet

Posted September 11, 2025 4:23 pm.

The NHL and NHLPA have agreed that the five players acquitted in the 2018 London sexual assault trial will be suspended until Dec. 1, although they will have the opportunity to sign with NHL teams as soon as Oct. 15, Sportsnet has learned. 

According to multiple sources, the players will not appeal the decision.

There is precedent for this. Without an agreement, commissioner Gary Bettman would need to hold a hearing and make a ruling. If the union or players disagreed, everyone risked the possibility of an uncertain and/or lengthy arbitration grievance process. Shane Pinto’s 41-game suspension in 2023 for violating the league’s sports wagering policy went through a similar negotiation. 

Michael McLeod had been charged with one count of sexual assault, plus one count of being a party to the offences. Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton and Carter Hart were each charged with one count of sexual assault. All pleaded not guilty to their charges when the trial opened in April.

The five players were acquitted of all charges on July 24 by Justice Maria Carroccia after a two-month trial in London, Ont.

After the verdict, the league stated the players — none of whom have contracts with NHL teams — weren’t eligible to play while it reviewed the judge’s findings. Previously, the NHL had said it would let the charges go through the legal system before deciding about the players’ eligibility.

It’s believed Bettman met with the players sometime in August. NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said during the European media tour in Milan that the not-guilty verdicts should allow the players to return to action. 

All were members of the Canadian world junior team that was given rings at a gala celebration June 17-19, 2018, in London.

An investigation by London Police Service was launched that week and closed in February 2019, with the supervising detective concluding that there was insufficient evidence to lay charges.

After widespread scrutiny of Hockey Canada’s handling of the situation, including testimony by executives in front of a Parliamentary committee, London police reopened their investigation in July 2022, laying charges in January 2024.

