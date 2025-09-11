Weekend need-to-know: TIFF continues as Terry Fox Runs are held across the city

The last weekend of the whirlwind Toronto International Film Festival is upon us, but there’s still lots of activities to keep you busy if you are not a film buff, including the Ukrainian Festival in Bloor West and Mexican Day at Nathan Phillips Square.

And on Sunday, you can participate in one of the many Terry Fox Runs happening across the city.

Keep in mind, there is a late opening on Sunday and a service adjustment on the Lakeshore West GO line.

Final weekend of TIFF

It’s your final chance to chance to catch a TIFF movie this weekend with the annual festival wrapping up on Sunday. Or if you want to get a glimpse of a celebrity, head to one of the multiple fan zones across the city.

Lots of films are still on the schedule and you can take a look at the full lineup here.

Terry Fox Run

Runs are being held across the country and here in the GTA for 45th anniversary of the Terry Fox run this Sunday. There will be runs in Scarborough, North York, High Park, The Beaches and Forest Hill among others.

You can still participate in multiple locations. Find one near you here.

Toronto Ukrainian Festival

North America’s largest Ukrainian Festival is back on Bloor Street this weekend. It kicks off on Friday with performances, food vendors and cultural exhibitions.

The annual Festival Parade will kick things off for Saturday festivities. Thousands of people are expect to come to view the parade that showcases businesses and organizations to the community. It starts at 11 a.m. at Bloor and High Park and runs to Jane Street.

More details about the festival can be found on their website.

Roncesvalles Polish Festival

Celebrate the unique heritage of Roncesvalles Village with the annual Roncesvalles Polish Festival happening this Saturday and Sunday.

There will fan favourites, like Polka and pierogi-eating contest, along with a range of local artists, musicians and a variety of global cuisines from local eateries.

A full line up of performances can be found on their website.

Mexican Day Toronto

The 31st edition of the Mexican Day Toronto Festival is returning to Nathan Phillips Square to celebrate the start of movement for independence in Mexico.

The festival is anticipated to be an explosion of vibrant music, food, arts and crafts, portraying a mosaic of contemporary and historic Mexican culture. There will also be an authentic Lucha Libre ring to showcase the classic Mexican wrestling style.

It begins Saturday and runs through to Monday. More details can be found on their website.

Canadian Reptile Breeders Expo and Plant Expo

If you love reptiles, you going to want to head over to the Canadian Reptile Breeders Expo this weekend.

It’s a chance to view some of the greatest species of reptilian specialty pets from across Canada and an opportunity to be educated by some the leading curators of these fascinating animals, learn about the advocacy groups and engage with others that share the passion.

All attendees are encouraged to research and understand the level of knowledge necessary to own a reptile.

The Plant Expo will also give attendees a chance to learn how you can make keeping plants in your space simple and rewarding and check out some unique and rare species of plants from all over the world.

Tickets are still available.

TTC/GO closures

Line 2 Sunday late start

Subway service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Sunday, Sept. 14, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., for structural maintenance. Subway service will start by 11 a.m.

Streetcar service adjustments for TIFF

Service on the 503 Kingston Road (buses are currently replacing streetcars), 504/304 King and 508 Lakeshore lines will be affected by TIFF. Full details can be found here.

Lakeshore West GO Line service adjustment

Starting on Saturday, Sept. 13, until end of service on Sunday, Sept. 14, Lakeshore West Line rail service will be temporarily modified to accommodate critical track work. During this time, there will be no GO Train service between Oakville and Exhibition GO.

GO Train service will continue to run between Niagara Falls and Oakville GO stations, as well as between Exhibition GO and Union Station, but replacement buses will serve Oakville and Clarkson GO and then run direct between Clarkson GO and Union Station.

There will be no GO Transit services at Port Credit, Long Branch or Mimico GO.

More details can be found here.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.