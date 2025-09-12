DEVELOPING

Multi-vehicle crash involving tanker truck forces Highway 401 closure near Avenue Road

Multi-vehicle crash involving tanker-truck closes eastbound and westbound express lanes on Highway 401 near Avenue Road. 511ON.CA

By John Marchesan

Posted September 12, 2025 11:54 pm.

Last Updated September 13, 2025 12:01 am.

A multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker trailer has closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Avenue Road.

Provincial police say the incident occurred in the westbound lanes just after 11 p.m.

Highway camera photos show a tanker truck blocking the westbound portion of the express lanes while a portion of the concrete barrier separating the express lanes has been damaged, with large pieces of concrete debris strewn across the eastbound portion of the highway.

Paramedics tell CityNews they had transported one man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries, but were still on the scene assessing patients.

