Suspect arrested, another sought after police say rose used in distraction theft of diamond ring

A suspect in a distraction theft investigation. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 12, 2025 2:12 pm.

A woman facing charges in the distraction theft of a diamond ring allegedly used a rose as part of her ruse.

Officers were called to the Blue Jays Way and Front Street area on Wednesday, September 10, for a report of unknown trouble.

In a release, police say a woman was approached by the suspect, who handed her a rose. The suspect then allegedly demanded money.

Police further allege that the suspect grabbed the woman’s hand and massaged and kissed it, all the while slipping off her diamond ring.

“It appears the ring was transferred to (another) suspect’s hand during the incident,” the release states.

The suspects then fled the area.

After an investigation officers arrested Fraga Munteanu, 47, of Toronto (pictured below).

She’s charged with one count of theft over $5000.

No suspect description is available for the other suspect, who remains at large.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Front yard parking permits: Some Toronto residents say city is missing out on easy revenue

Like thousands of others across the City of Toronto, nearly all homes on Northcliffe Boulevard, near St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street, have enough front yard space to park vehicles. "The way it...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

22-year-old Utah man in custody in connection with Charlie Kirk shooting

The suspect in custody in connection with the assassination of Charlie Kirk has been identified as a 22-year-old from Utah. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox identified the man as Tyler Robinson. Cox was joined...

3h ago

Canada Post union to lift overtime ban, stop delivering flyers

The union representing Canadian postal workers is moving to end a ban on overtime work and will instead have members stop delivering commercial flyers. Canadian Union of Postal Workers president Jan...

42m ago

Ontario municipalities urge Ford to reconsider plan to ditch speed cameras

The association representing Ontario's municipalities is urging Premier Doug Ford to reconsider his plan to get rid of automated speed cameras, saying it will put pedestrians at risk. Ford reacted to...

45m ago

Top Stories

Front yard parking permits: Some Toronto residents say city is missing out on easy revenue

Like thousands of others across the City of Toronto, nearly all homes on Northcliffe Boulevard, near St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street, have enough front yard space to park vehicles. "The way it...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

22-year-old Utah man in custody in connection with Charlie Kirk shooting

The suspect in custody in connection with the assassination of Charlie Kirk has been identified as a 22-year-old from Utah. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox identified the man as Tyler Robinson. Cox was joined...

3h ago

Canada Post union to lift overtime ban, stop delivering flyers

The union representing Canadian postal workers is moving to end a ban on overtime work and will instead have members stop delivering commercial flyers. Canadian Union of Postal Workers president Jan...

42m ago

Ontario municipalities urge Ford to reconsider plan to ditch speed cameras

The association representing Ontario's municipalities is urging Premier Doug Ford to reconsider his plan to get rid of automated speed cameras, saying it will put pedestrians at risk. Ford reacted to...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

1:14
Suspect involved in shooting of Charlie Kirk arrested

U.S. President Donald Trump said an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

4h ago

1:12
What we know about the person of interest linked to Charlie Kirk's death

The investigation in the death of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk continues as officials release an image for a person of interest.

22h ago

0:37
Have you bought bread in Canada? Why you may be eligible for this $500M price-fixing settlement

Claims submissions are now open for a $500M class-action settlement alleging Loblaws Companies, and its parent companies for price-fixing bread products.

2:34
Driver charged in fatal crash into Richmond Hill daycare

A 70-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after crashing into a Richmond Hill daycare, claiming the life of a 1.5-year-old and injuring several other children and adults.
1:08
Charlie Kirk fatal shooting: Police still searching for suspect

Utah police continue to search for the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of right-wing commentator and Trump ally Charlie Kirk, after he died from a gunshot wound while attending an event at a Utah college.
More Videos