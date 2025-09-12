Suspect arrested, another sought after police say rose used in distraction theft of diamond ring

A woman facing charges in the distraction theft of a diamond ring allegedly used a rose as part of her ruse.

Officers were called to the Blue Jays Way and Front Street area on Wednesday, September 10, for a report of unknown trouble.

In a release, police say a woman was approached by the suspect, who handed her a rose. The suspect then allegedly demanded money.

Police further allege that the suspect grabbed the woman’s hand and massaged and kissed it, all the while slipping off her diamond ring.

“It appears the ring was transferred to (another) suspect’s hand during the incident,” the release states.

The suspects then fled the area.

After an investigation officers arrested Fraga Munteanu, 47, of Toronto (pictured below).

She’s charged with one count of theft over $5000.

No suspect description is available for the other suspect, who remains at large.