Toronto live music venue The Velvet Underground set to close its doors

Another downtown Toronto live music venue is closing its doors.

The Velvet Underground on Queen Street West said in a social media post that it will close at the end of October once its lease runs out.

“While we’re closing this door, we’re grateful for the countless nights filled with music and amazing energy that brought this space to life,” read the Instagram post.

“To the fans, artists, staff, and community – thank you. You made this place more than a venue. You made it a home for memories we’ll never forget.”

The post says the space will be returned to the owner for “a new chapter,” but it did not elaborate on what that might entail.

Renovated and reopened in February 2016, the former industrial club remained a staple for alternative music in downtown Toronto.

It joins a long list of live music venues that have closed or had serious financial difficulties in recent years including the Silver Dollar, The Matador, The Dakota Tavern, and the Phoenix.