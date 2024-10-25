Toronto’s Phoenix Concert Theatre to remain open at current location until 2026

The doors to Toronto’s legendary Phoenix Concert Theatre will stay open at its current location for at least two more years.

The music venue has reached a deal to ensure it keeps operating at 410 Sherbourne St. until 2026.

“We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to continue operations here at 410 Sherbourne Street,” Lisa Zbitnew, co-owner and operator of the concert theatre, said in a statement on Friday. “It gives us the time and flexibility to move forward in the best way possible.”

The downtown venue, which has hosted Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and Billie Eilish, was initially scheduled to close on Jan. 15, 2025, after 33 years in operation at the location, as the building was slated to be replaced with condos.

A spokesperson for the theatre said the extension was negotiated since it was determined the relocation process would take longer than previously thought.

The lease extension gives the club’s owners more time to find a new downtown location.

“Venues are more than live music. A whole community is built around live performance, and the Phoenix is one of the most important examples of how the impact of live music venues extends beyond the artists creating good local jobs and major economic benefits,” said Coun. Brad BradFord, who chairs the Toronto Music Advisory Council.

The imminent closure is the latest in a string of small Toronto concert venues that have been replaced with condos, including the Hoxton and the Silver Dollar Room.

The Phoenix has a storied history, starting from when it served as a German-Canadian club for community events. It was then repurposed in the early 1980s as the Diamond Club and then became the Phoenix in 1991. It eventually became a hot spot for budding local musical talent and established favourites looking to play smaller rooms.

With files from The Canadian Press