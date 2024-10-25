Toronto’s Phoenix Concert Theatre to remain open at current location until 2026

Exterior view of Phoenix Concert Theatre on Sherbourne Street in Toronto
Exterior view of Phoenix Concert Theatre on Sherbourne Street in Toronto. GOOGLE MAPS

The doors to Toronto’s legendary Phoenix Concert Theatre will stay open at its current location for at least two more years.

The music venue has reached a deal to ensure it keeps operating at 410 Sherbourne St. until 2026.

“We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to continue operations here at 410 Sherbourne Street,” Lisa Zbitnew, co-owner and operator of the concert theatre, said in a statement on Friday. “It gives us the time and flexibility to move forward in the best way possible.”

The downtown venue, which has hosted Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and Billie Eilish, was initially scheduled to close on Jan. 15, 2025, after 33 years in operation at the location, as the building was slated to be replaced with condos.

A spokesperson for the theatre said the extension was negotiated since it was determined the relocation process would take longer than previously thought.

The lease extension gives the club’s owners more time to find a new downtown location.

“Venues are more than live music. A whole community is built around live performance, and the Phoenix is one of the most important examples of how the impact of live music venues extends beyond the artists creating good local jobs and major economic benefits,” said Coun. Brad BradFord, who chairs the Toronto Music Advisory Council.

The imminent closure is the latest in a string of small Toronto concert venues that have been replaced with condos, including the Hoxton and the Silver Dollar Room.

The Phoenix has a storied history, starting from when it served as a German-Canadian club for community events. It was then repurposed in the early 1980s as the Diamond Club and then became the Phoenix in 1991. It eventually became a hot spot for budding local musical talent and established favourites looking to play smaller rooms.

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'How could this happen?': Mother pleads for information, closure in son's fatal 2019 hit and run
'How could this happen?': Mother pleads for information, closure in son's fatal 2019 hit and run

Investigators are appealing to members of the public for information on the fifth anniversary of what authorities believe was an intentional hit-and-run from 2019 that took the life of a 16-year-old male...

45m ago

Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026

The Ontario government says it will allocate the vast majority of medical school seats to residents in the province with the remaining reserved for other Canadians, barring international students. The...

11m ago

Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A five-month-old baby girl is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a two-alarm house fire in Toronto overnight. Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews were called to the residence at...

4h ago

'Acting like a bunch of yahoos': Ford fumes at school board spending scandals
'Acting like a bunch of yahoos': Ford fumes at school board spending scandals

Premier Doug Ford fumed at recent school board spending scandals that have made headlines in Ontario, accusing some boards of simultaneously crying poor while "they're out partying and acting like a bunch...

10m ago

