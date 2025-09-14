Emergency vehicles respond as WestJet flight from Calgary lands in Moncton, N.B.

MONCTON — A WestJet flight from Calgary was greeted by emergency vehicles on the runway when it landed at its destination in Moncton, N.B., on Sunday.

An email from the company says a “mechanical abnormality” was observed during Flight WS408, without elaborating.

The email says emergency vehicles met the jet upon arrival but were not required.

It says no injuries have been reported.

The Greater Moncton International Airport says in a social media post that its aircraft rescue and firefighting team and local emergency response partners responded to the WestJet flight.

It says the plane landed around 5:15 p.m. local time, and that the local emergency units have since departed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2025.

