Vancouver’s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg win comedy writing Emmy for ‘The Studio’

Vancouver’s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have won an Emmy for best writing in a comedy series for “The Studio.”

The longtime collaborators co-created, co-write and co-produce the Apple TV Plus cringe comedy.

The award marks the show’s 12th trophy, and followed a win for best comedy directing which smashed the all-time record for most wins for a freshman comedy series at the Emmys.

The show already picked up nine Emmys at last weekend’s Creative Arts ceremony.

Rogen stars as the frazzled boss of a struggling Hollywood studio, juggling corporate pressures with his dream of making genuinely good movies. Rogen also won the Emmy for best lead actor earlier in the evening.

Rogen and Goldberg previously scored Emmy nods as executive producers for “Pam & Tommy” in 2022 in the limited series category, and for “The Boys” in 2021 for best drama series.

The duo have worked together since their teenage years in Vancouver, building a decades-long partnership that’s produced many irreverent comedies, including 2007’s “Superbad” and 2016’s “Sausage Party.”

The 77th Emmy Awards are being broadcast live from Los Angeles on CTV2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press