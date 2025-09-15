1 person seriously injured in Mississauga car and motorcycle crash

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision in Mississauga on Monday morning which involved a car and a motorcycle.

The crash happened in the Britannia area, near Kennedy Road and Coopers Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Paramedics say one person was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were released.

The northbound lanes on Kennedy Road are closed at Watline Avenue. Meanwhile, the southbound lanes are reduced to just one.

Access to Kennedy Road South is available from Traders Boulevard.