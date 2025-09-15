Elections Canada to launch review following issues with special ballots

Elections Canada says it will launch a probe of problems with special ballots in the last federal election.

A report released by the chief electoral officer today says Elections Canada will examine its training, control mechanisms and processes.

The report cites a number of cases of special ballots not being handled properly and being left out of the official count.

They include one incident which saw more than 800 special ballots mistakenly kept at the office of a returning officer in B.C.

Packages of 235 and 232 local special ballots were also found in Nova Scotia and Ontario, respectively, when the local Elections Canada offices were closed following the validation of results.

In the riding of Terrebonne in Quebec, where the election results are being contested in court, some of the special ballots had incorrect postal codes.