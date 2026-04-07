Greater Toronto home sales up year-over-year for first time in six months: TRREB

Toronto's real estate board says sales rose in March as prices continued to decline. (Oct. 3, 2025)

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted April 7, 2026 5:00 am.

Last Updated April 7, 2026 6:56 am.

TORONTO — Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area rose on a year-over-year basis in March for the first time in six months, while average selling prices moved lower again.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says 5,039 homes changed hands in March, up 1.7 per cent from the same month last year, marking the first increase since last September.

Sales also increased 1.4 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis from February.

TRREB president Daniel Steinfeld says it’s an “encouraging” sign to see activity start to grow, suggesting more households are seeking to take advantage of improved affordability.

The average selling price was down 6.7 per cent from March 2025 to $1,017,796, and the composite benchmark price, meant to represent the typical home, was down 7.4 per cent year-over-year.

There were 14,442 new listings on the market in March, down 16.7 per cent from last year. Inventory decreased eight per cent as there were 21,596 total active listings in the Greater Toronto Area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC shuts down stretch of Line 2 after overnight hydraulic oil spill at Old Mill station

The TTC has shortened a closure on Line 2 Bloor–Danforth this morning as crews continue working to clean up a hydraulic oil leak discovered overnight at Old Mill station. Subway service is now suspended...

1m ago

Nine of 10 abducted mine workers confirmed dead, B.C. firm says

A Vancouver-based firm that operates a mine site in Mexico where 10 workers were abducted in January says nine of them have been found dead. Vizsla Silver Corp. said in a statement on its website Monday...

1m ago

‘Payoff day’: Jenni Gibbons on watching Artemis II crew make lunar history

The Artemis II mission has at times left Jenni Gibbons feeling tense — and tired. But the sometimes bated breath and fatigue aren't hindering the Calgary-born astronaut from taking in the historic mission...

2h ago

These patients without drug coverage are eagerly awaiting generic Ozempic in Canada

TORONTO — Anne Welch worked a physically demanding job at her local SPCA — lifting pets, cleaning kennels and walking dogs — until she retired at age 71. With the loss of that physical activity,...

1h ago

Top Stories

TTC shuts down stretch of Line 2 after overnight hydraulic oil spill at Old Mill station

The TTC has shortened a closure on Line 2 Bloor–Danforth this morning as crews continue working to clean up a hydraulic oil leak discovered overnight at Old Mill station. Subway service is now suspended...

1m ago

Nine of 10 abducted mine workers confirmed dead, B.C. firm says

A Vancouver-based firm that operates a mine site in Mexico where 10 workers were abducted in January says nine of them have been found dead. Vizsla Silver Corp. said in a statement on its website Monday...

1m ago

‘Payoff day’: Jenni Gibbons on watching Artemis II crew make lunar history

The Artemis II mission has at times left Jenni Gibbons feeling tense — and tired. But the sometimes bated breath and fatigue aren't hindering the Calgary-born astronaut from taking in the historic mission...

2h ago

These patients without drug coverage are eagerly awaiting generic Ozempic in Canada

TORONTO — Anne Welch worked a physically demanding job at her local SPCA — lifting pets, cleaning kennels and walking dogs — until she retired at age 71. With the loss of that physical activity,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Cold snap continues Tuesday, warmer end to the week

The cold snap will continue through Tuesday before temperatures start to get into the double digits by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

7:51
Artemis II: Watch the moment humans reach the farthest distance from Earth

Watch the moment astronauts aboard the Artemis II reach the farthest distance from Earth ever done by humans as they move onward with the lunar flyby mission.

17h ago

2:27
Artemis II officially breaks Apollo 13 record distance during lunar flyby

Astronauts aboard the Artemis II have officially broken the record distance set by the 1970 Apollo 13 mission, as the crew reaches the farthest distance from Earth that humans have ever reached.

17h ago

2:53
Artemis II crew tearfully name 'bright spot on the moon' after late wife of astronaut Reid Wiseman

Through tears, mission specialist Jeremy Hansen shared the Artemis II crew's name suggestions for two craters spotted on the moon, one of which they dedicated to the late wife of astronaut and crew member Reid Wiseman.

17h ago

3:43
Wind chill values near -10 on Tuesday morning with snow in some areas

Temperatures in the GTA are expected to drop overnight and into Tuesday, accompanied with flurries and the potential for snow in areas north and east of Toronto.

20h ago

More Videos