Greater Toronto home sales up year-over-year for first time in six months: TRREB

TORONTO — Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area rose on a year-over-year basis in March for the first time in six months, while average selling prices moved lower again.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says 5,039 homes changed hands in March, up 1.7 per cent from the same month last year, marking the first increase since last September.

Sales also increased 1.4 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis from February.

TRREB president Daniel Steinfeld says it’s an “encouraging” sign to see activity start to grow, suggesting more households are seeking to take advantage of improved affordability.

The average selling price was down 6.7 per cent from March 2025 to $1,017,796, and the composite benchmark price, meant to represent the typical home, was down 7.4 per cent year-over-year.

There were 14,442 new listings on the market in March, down 16.7 per cent from last year. Inventory decreased eight per cent as there were 21,596 total active listings in the Greater Toronto Area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press