Many school bus routes still cancelled in Quebec due to Lion inspections

Lion electric school buses in the garage at the Autobus Beaconsfield-Scolaire Élite depot in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, after the government pulled the electric buses off the roads in the province following a fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 15, 2025 11:16 am.

Last Updated September 15, 2025 11:54 am.

MONTREAL — Many parents across Quebec were left scrambling this morning as school bus routes remained cancelled after Lion electric buses were pulled off the road last week.

Several Montreal-area school boards and service centres announced Sunday evening that their Lion buses would not be ready in time for the morning commute.

The Quebec government on Thursday ordered the 1,200 Lion electric school buses operating in the province to undergo inspections as a precautionary measure after a bus caught fire earlier in the week.

Several children and a driver were inside the bus when it caught fire, but no one was injured.

Lion announced Friday that inspections would be carried out over the weekend to ensure the buses could gradually return to service by the start to the school week.

Some school service centres outside Montreal have confirmed that their Lion buses have completed inspections and would be back on the road today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press

