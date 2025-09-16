Hate crime legislation coming soon, bail and sentencing reform to follow: Fraser

Justice Minister Fraser Sean speaks with media before attending cabinet on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept.16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted September 16, 2025 11:16 am.

Last Updated September 16, 2025 11:28 am.

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Sean Fraser says he will introduce new hate crime legislation in the coming days, with reforms on bail and violent crime sentencing to follow.

Fraser says the legislation will go beyond campaign commitments of protecting religious institutions from “obstruction and intimidation” and include measures for the broader community.

During the election, the Liberals promised to make it a criminal offence to obstruct access to or threaten people visiting a place of worship, school or community centre.

Police reports of hate crimes have been on the rise since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, and subsequent war in Gaza.

Fraser says parts of the new bill “may reflect” hate crime provisions that were first introduced in the Online Harm Act, which did not pass before the election reset the legislative agenda.

The minister says he plans to introduce legislation around bail and sentencing reform in October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Farm Boy voluntarily closes Dupont Street store weeks after being cited for pest issues

Farm Boy has voluntarily closed its store at 740 Dupont Street near Christie Street to perform what it calls "preventative maintenance" just weeks after the location was given a conditional pass for pest...

53m ago

Engine failure blamed for small plane crash near Toronto high school

A small plane that crashed in a field at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute on Monday night was a result of engine failure, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says. Emergency services were called...

updated

2h ago

Freeland stepping down from Carney cabinet for Ukraine envoy role: reports

Federal Transport and Internal Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland is reportedly leaving the Carney government for a new international role. Multiple media reports say Freeland is leaving her cabinet post...

23m ago

Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor, director and indie patriarch, dies at 89

Robert Redford, the Hollywood golden boy who became an Oscar-winning director, liberal activist and godfather for independent cinema under the name of one of his best-loved characters, died Tuesday at...

21m ago

