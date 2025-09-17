From trash to change: Brampton men turn daily cleanup into community service

Sukhdev Singh Sidhu and his friend, Karamjit Singh Gill, have dedicated two hours each morning to cleaning up neighbourhood parks for years.

By Loveen Gill, OMNI News

Posted September 17, 2025 3:24 pm.

BRAMPTON – In a city where most mornings begin with the rush of work and school, two Brampton residents start their day differently — with gloves, garbage bags, and a quiet mission to give back.

For years, Sukhdev Singh Sidhu and his friend, Karamjit Singh Gill, have dedicated two hours each morning to cleaning up neighbourhood parks. Their routine has not only kept Brampton’s green spaces tidy but has also inspired countless people online, with photos of their work going viral multiple times.

Sidhu, who immigrated to Canada in 2008, has been volunteering in parks since his arrival. Sometimes, his wife and grandchildren join him in the effort.

Gill, despite working full-time, begins his day by tidying up the parks near his home before heading to his job.

“It’s not about recognition,” the pair insist. “This is just our way of giving back. These parks belong to our children, and they should be clean.”

Their community service doesn’t end with litter collection. Sidhu and Gill also gather discarded beer and pop cans, turning what others see as waste into a source of help for those in need.

Over the years, they’ve raised hundreds of dollars through this effort, directing the funds to support vulnerable members of the community. They don’t seek fame; they don’t want the spotlight. They simply want to serve.

Both men view their work as seva — selfless service. Sidhu believes a higher purpose guides their efforts. “The credit belongs to God,” he says. “Some people throw cans in the parks, and we pick them up to put food in someone else’s mouth. That’s the real purpose.”

In their humility and consistency, Sidhu and Gill have become quiet role models, proving that meaningful change doesn’t always come from grand gestures.

Sometimes, it’s found in the steady rhythm of everyday actions — one park, one bag, one can at a time.

