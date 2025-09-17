Man wanted in ‘unprovoked’ stabbing in Weston area

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man unprovoked in the Weston area. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 17, 2025 9:18 pm.

A man is wanted for allegedly stabbing another male, unprovoked, in the Weston area.

Toronto police were called to Weston Road and King Street, just north of Lawrence Avenue, just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

It’s alleged the male victim was working at the rear of a building in the area when he was approached by an unknown male suspect from behind.

The suspect then allegedly stabbed the victim, unprovoked, before fleeing the area.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described male with a medium-stocky build, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, a black hooded sweater with a white Nike logo on the front, black trackpants with light-coloured panels on the calves, and black running shoes.

Images of the suspect have been released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating suspected arson at Scarborough magic mushroom store

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson at a Scarborough magic mushroom store that had previously been targeted by an alleged break-and-enter. Fire services were called to Mushroom Land at...

46m ago

ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely over his remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death

ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely beginning Wednesday after comments that he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing led a group of ABC-affiliated stations to say it would not air...

50m ago

'Shocking video': Toronto driver narrowly avoids crash after going wrong-way on Hwy. 401

A 21-year-old Toronto driver is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, after going the wrong way and almost colliding head-on with another vehicle on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial...

6h ago

Finch West LRT takes big step towards opening with start of revenue demonstration

The Finch West LRT has taken a big step towards opening, as sources confirm to 680 NewsRadio that the line is set to begin a 30-day revenue demonstration starting this weekend. This is the final hurdle...

5h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating suspected arson at Scarborough magic mushroom store

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson at a Scarborough magic mushroom store that had previously been targeted by an alleged break-and-enter. Fire services were called to Mushroom Land at...

46m ago

ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely over his remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death

ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely beginning Wednesday after comments that he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing led a group of ABC-affiliated stations to say it would not air...

50m ago

'Shocking video': Toronto driver narrowly avoids crash after going wrong-way on Hwy. 401

A 21-year-old Toronto driver is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, after going the wrong way and almost colliding head-on with another vehicle on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial...

6h ago

Finch West LRT takes big step towards opening with start of revenue demonstration

The Finch West LRT has taken a big step towards opening, as sources confirm to 680 NewsRadio that the line is set to begin a 30-day revenue demonstration starting this weekend. This is the final hurdle...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Dash cam captures driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 401

Dash camera footage captured the moment a driver was seen travelling eastbound on highway 401's westbound lane before side-swiping another vehicle.

8h ago

3:56
What the latest BoC rate cut says about Canada's economic outlook

680 News Senior Business Editor Mike Eppel breaks down what the latest Bank of Canada interest rate cut means for Canada's economic forecast.

11h ago

3:15
Long-awaited Finch West LRT to begin final stage of testing

A leaked memo from the TTC indicated the long-awaited Finch West LRT, that was supposed to open to the public in 2021, is set to begin its final stage of testing.

11h ago

0:49
Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop overnight: Here's how much drivers are expected to save

Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst at En-Pro, explains why and how much drivers in Toronto and the GTA are expected to save as gas prices are set to drop significantly overnight.

12h ago

0:40
Second Toronto Farm Boy location closed amid sanitation concerns

A second Toronto Farm Boy store has closed this week as signage outside its doors said the 740 Dupont Street location is voluntarily closing for 'preventative maintenance,' just days after the 2149 Yonge Street was shut down for a mice infestation.

14h ago

More Videos