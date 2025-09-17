Man wanted in ‘unprovoked’ stabbing in Weston area

A man is wanted for allegedly stabbing another male, unprovoked, in the Weston area.

Toronto police were called to Weston Road and King Street, just north of Lawrence Avenue, just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

It’s alleged the male victim was working at the rear of a building in the area when he was approached by an unknown male suspect from behind.

The suspect then allegedly stabbed the victim, unprovoked, before fleeing the area.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described male with a medium-stocky build, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, a black hooded sweater with a white Nike logo on the front, black trackpants with light-coloured panels on the calves, and black running shoes.

Images of the suspect have been released.