MPs observe moment of silence for Ken Dryden in House of Commons

Ken Dryden and members of Team Canada from the 1972 Summit Series are honoured in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted September 17, 2025 3:39 pm.

Last Updated September 17, 2025 4:29 pm.

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament paid tribute to hockey legend Ken Dryden in the House of Commons today.

MPs stood for a moment of silence to honour the late Montreal Canadiens goaltender, who also served as a member of Parliament and Liberal cabinet minister.

In his remarks following the moment of silence, Prime Minister Mark Carney called Dryden a national hero and a personal idol, adding that Dryden was the reason he became a goalie.

The prime minister also said some of his colleagues had the honour of working alongside Dryden while he served as member of Parliament for York Centre.

The Conservatives’ John Brassard, the Bloc Québécois’ Martin Champoux and the NDP’s Leah Gazan also stood to pay tribute to Dryden.

Dryden died earlier this month at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

