Burlington clinic used unsterilized needles for years, public health warns

A doctor uses a syringe in this undated image. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 18, 2025 6:14 am.

Last Updated September 18, 2025 6:16 am.

Halton Region Public Health is alerting the public to an infection prevention and control (IPAC) lapse at a Burlington walk-in clinic that may have exposed some patients to blood-borne infections over a six-year period.

The issue was identified at the Halton Family Health Centre Walk-in Clinic, located at 2951 Walkers Line, following a public health investigation. Officials say improper practices involving the use of unsterile needles with multidose vials of local anesthetic medication — commonly referred to as “freezing” — may have occurred intermittently between Jan. 1, 2019, and July 17, 2025.

While the same needle was not used continuously during that time, the practice could have posed a risk of cross-contamination and potential transmission of infections such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV.

“This practice may have exposed some patients to blood and blood-borne infections,” Halton Region Public Health said in a statement. “The lapse only applies to the walk-in clinic during the specified period and does not affect care provided by the family practice physicians at the same location.”

Public health says there is no ongoing risk to patients, and the clinic remains open.

Low risk, but testing recommended

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deepika Lobo stressed that the overall risk of transmission is low but urged potentially affected patients to take precautionary steps.

“Protecting the health and safety of the public and patients is a top priority. Our Public Health team continues to actively monitor the situation and ensure compliance is maintained,” Dr. Lobo said. “While the risk of transmission is low, we are ensuring impacted individuals have the information they need to complete precautionary testing.”

Patients who visited the walk-in clinic during the affected period and received a procedure requiring local anesthetic injections are advised to speak with their healthcare provider or visit another walk-in clinic to arrange testing.

Procedures that may have involved local anesthetic injections include:

  • Laceration repairs (stitches)
  • Intrauterine device (IUD) insertions
  • Endometrial or skin biopsies
  • Removal of lumps or bumps
  • Partial or complete nail removal
  • Joint injections or aspirations
Top Stories

Toronto set for summer-like heat Thursday before weekend cool down

Toronto will feel more like mid-July than mid-September on Thursday, with forecasters calling for a high of 28 °C and a humidex near 33, making it one of the warmest days of the month. Environment...

57m ago

Police to provide update in fatal Scarborough shooting of 43-year-old man

Toronto police will hold a news conference Thursday morning to share new information in the investigation into the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Scarborough last weekend. Detective Sergeant...

3h ago

Woman injured in Scarborough shooting, home struck by bullets

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was shot in Scarborough late Wednesday night. Toronto police were called to a residential neighbourhood at McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue just after 11...

updated

45m ago

ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely over his remarks about Charlie Kirk's death

ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely beginning Wednesday after comments that he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing led a group of ABC-affiliated stations to say it would not air...

9h ago

