Halton Region Public Health is alerting the public to an infection prevention and control (IPAC) lapse at a Burlington walk-in clinic that may have exposed some patients to blood-borne infections over a six-year period.

The issue was identified at the Halton Family Health Centre Walk-in Clinic, located at 2951 Walkers Line, following a public health investigation. Officials say improper practices involving the use of unsterile needles with multidose vials of local anesthetic medication — commonly referred to as “freezing” — may have occurred intermittently between Jan. 1, 2019, and July 17, 2025.

While the same needle was not used continuously during that time, the practice could have posed a risk of cross-contamination and potential transmission of infections such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV.

“This practice may have exposed some patients to blood and blood-borne infections,” Halton Region Public Health said in a statement. “The lapse only applies to the walk-in clinic during the specified period and does not affect care provided by the family practice physicians at the same location.”

Public health says there is no ongoing risk to patients, and the clinic remains open.

Low risk, but testing recommended

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deepika Lobo stressed that the overall risk of transmission is low but urged potentially affected patients to take precautionary steps.

“Protecting the health and safety of the public and patients is a top priority. Our Public Health team continues to actively monitor the situation and ensure compliance is maintained,” Dr. Lobo said. “While the risk of transmission is low, we are ensuring impacted individuals have the information they need to complete precautionary testing.”

Patients who visited the walk-in clinic during the affected period and received a procedure requiring local anesthetic injections are advised to speak with their healthcare provider or visit another walk-in clinic to arrange testing.

Procedures that may have involved local anesthetic injections include: