Carney taps top aide David Lametti to replace Bob Rae as UN ambassador

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti, left and Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino speak at an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted September 18, 2025 2:37 pm.

Last Updated September 18, 2025 3:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is appointing his principal secretary and former justice minister David Lametti as Canada’s next ambassador to the United Nations.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Lametti will replace former Liberal leader Bob Rae, who has held the role since 2020.

Lametti is the second member of former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet to leave a top role in Carney’s office in recent months.

Carney’s former chief of staff Marco Mendicino was replaced by former UN ambassador Marc-Andre Blanchard, who started working for Carney in July.

The Prime Minister’s Office also says Carney will appoint Vera Alexander, a senior official at Global Affairs Canada, as Canada’s next ambassador to Germany.

The previous ambassador to Germany, former B.C. premier John Horgan, passed away late last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

