Durham police say auto theft ring suspects travelled from Quebec to GTA to steal cars

A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 18, 2025 4:15 pm.

Five residents of Quebec are facing more than 100 charges after Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) investigators allege they travelled from their home province to the Greater Toronto Area to steal vehicles as part of an organized auto theft ring.

Project Egypt was launched by the DRPS Auto Theft Unit in June 2025.

Investigators say they were able to identify a group of suspects from Quebec who were allegedly trafficking vehicles that were stolen in the GTA.

On September 17, 2025, a residence in Mississauga was searched and five suspects were arrested.

Durham police further allege that “offence related property” was found inside the residence.

Over the course of the probe, eight stolen vehicles were recovered, police said.

“One previous search warrant in Quebec resulted in the identification of approximately 25 stolen vehicles that were re-vinned,” DRP said in a release.

“All five suspects reside in Quebec and travelled to Greater Toronto Area where they stole vehicles.”

Shainna Faustin, 32, Jean-Junior Goureille, 24, Kyle Cain, 22, Dylan Chimusoro, 19, and Joshua Jean-Louis, 24, face more than 100 total charges.

All were held for bail hearings.

The allegations against them have not yet been tested in court.

