Motorcyclist critically injured in early morning crash on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition following a crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Mississauga.

Provincial police say the crash occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday in the collector lanes of the highway, just beyond Dixie Road, approaching Highway 27.

Police say there are no other vehicles on the scene at this time other than the motorcycle.

“There is damage to this motorcycle, which would indicate that there was contact with another vehicle, potentially a larger vehicle,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post while appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a crash involving a sport-style motorcycle this morning.

The eastbound collector lanes were reopened around 2 p.m.