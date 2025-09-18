Ontario doctors awarded compensation increases, family docs to be paid for admin work

A doctor wears a lab coat and stethoscope in an exam room on Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted September 18, 2025 1:33 pm.

Last Updated September 18, 2025 1:34 pm.

Ontario’s doctors have a new, four-year agreement with the province that will give them increased general compensation and see family doctors paid for administrative work.

An arbitrator had earlier awarded doctors a nearly 10 per cent compensation increase for the first year of their four-year Physician Services Agreement, and the parties went back to the table to discuss the remaining three years.

The arbitrator has now awarded them an additional 7.3 per cent over the three years, plus top-ups for certain groups, including doctors at children’s hospitals.

The Ministry of Health says in a statement that the arbitration award also includes investments that will help incentivize doctors to take on new patients and strengthen incentives for after-hours care.

The Ontario Medical Association says that an updated Family Health Organization model they’ve agreed to with the government will include pay for time spent on administration and better compensation for complex patients, which will help with family doctor recruitment and retention.

The OMA says 2.5 million people in Ontario do not have a family doctor, while the government says Ontario has the highest rate in the country of people attached to a primary care provider.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post sending new offers to union with aim to move talks forward

Canada Post says it will be sending new offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in an effort to move negotiations forward. The Crown corporation says the new terms will allow the two sides to...

45m ago

Return to office full-time may require a lifestyle change, revisiting budget

It's happening: The trains are overcrowded again. There's traffic gridlock every weekday morning. There are longer lines at your favourite downtown coffee shop and even longer queues at lunch hour. The...

3h ago

Police release video of drive‑by shooting targeting Vaughan residence

York Regional Police have released striking surveillance footage showing the moments before a gunman opened fire on a Vaughan home early Monday morning. The incident happened at approximately 12:15...

1h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in early morning crash on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition following a crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday in the collector...

24m ago

Top Stories

Canada Post sending new offers to union with aim to move talks forward

Canada Post says it will be sending new offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in an effort to move negotiations forward. The Crown corporation says the new terms will allow the two sides to...

45m ago

Return to office full-time may require a lifestyle change, revisiting budget

It's happening: The trains are overcrowded again. There's traffic gridlock every weekday morning. There are longer lines at your favourite downtown coffee shop and even longer queues at lunch hour. The...

3h ago

Police release video of drive‑by shooting targeting Vaughan residence

York Regional Police have released striking surveillance footage showing the moments before a gunman opened fire on a Vaughan home early Monday morning. The incident happened at approximately 12:15...

1h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in early morning crash on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition following a crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday in the collector...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Outcry following Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show suspension

Public outcry unfolded after the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show after making comments on the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk's death.

4h ago

2:25
'We’re moving on': Leafs begin life without Mitch Marner

As the Maple Leafs open training camp, they begin their quest for the cup without Mitch Marner. Brandon Choghri with how captain Auston Matthews is 'moving on' after the core four breakup.

18h ago

2:34
Growing concerns about size of federal deficit

The federal government has spent big to support industry during the trade war - but without tabling a budget. The finance minister says a budget will come on November 4, but there are growing concerns about the size of the federal deficit.

18h ago

1:31
Former U.S. CDC director delivers explosive testimony on her firing

Fired U.S. CDC Director Susan Monarez delivered an explosive testimony on her firing from the health agency citing health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s political motives.

22h ago

0:42
Dash cam captures driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 401

Dash camera footage captured the moment a driver was seen travelling eastbound on highway 401's westbound lane before side-swiping another vehicle.

23h ago

More Videos