Ontario public servant unions rally against return-to-office mandates by province

Ontario Premier Doug Ford looks on prior to speaking to the media during a funding announcement in Hamilton, Ont., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

By Vanessa Tiberio, The Canadian Press

Posted September 18, 2025 11:58 am.

Last Updated September 18, 2025 12:10 pm.

Unions representing Ontario public sector workers are holding a rally outside of Queen’s Park to protest the province’s return-to-office mandate.

The province announced its decision in August to move away from remote and hybrid work, requiring employees to work in-office five days a week by Jan. 5, 2026.

Labour union AMAPCEO says over 13,000 Ontarians have signed a petition launched after the province’s announcement calling on the government to reverse its return-to-work decision.

A spokesperson for Treasury Board Minister Caroline Mulroney says that during recent bargaining, and in its own ratification announcement, AMAPCEO acknowledged the employer’s discretion over in-office requirements.

“The expectation of change was communicated to AMAPCEO’s leadership and shared with employees once decisions were made to provide maximum notice and support a smooth transition,” read the statement. “There are many public service workspaces across the province that are not being used at full capacity under the three days per week in-workplace policy, which will accommodate this new transition. “

The union representing public servants says in its petition that remote work offers improved work/life balance, reduced traffic congestion and savings to taxpayers.

Premier Doug Ford previously said he believes in-person work is better for productivity and that downtown businesses are suffering from a loss of foot traffic.

Government employees turned to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than half already required to be in office full-time. 

