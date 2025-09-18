Quebec to stop offering COVID vaccine for free to most people, shots cost up to $180

A man receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine dose at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 18, 2025 12:08 pm.

Last Updated September 18, 2025 12:35 pm.

Vaccines against COVID-19 will no longer be free of charge to the general population in Quebec starting this fall.

The province’s Health Department confirmed the new policy in an email today.

Only certain people will remain eligible for subsidized shots, including those with chronic health conditions, those over 65, and health-care workers.

The department says the majority of the population has been exposed to the virus, adding that healthy adults with immunity to COVID-19 no longer need to be prioritized for the vaccine.

Quebec’s association of owner-pharmacists says doses of the vaccine range between $150 and $180.

Quebec is the second Canadian province after Alberta to no longer offer the vaccine free of charge to its entire population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press

