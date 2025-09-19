CRA says it’s hiring more call centre staff, using AI to improve services

A person looks at a Canada Revenue Agency homepage in Montreal, Sunday, August 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted September 19, 2025 1:17 pm.

Last Updated September 19, 2025 2:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency says it’s hiring more staff at its call centres and expanding its use of artificial intelligence as part of a 100-day plan to improve its services.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne set a 100-day timeline for the CRA to fix call centre delays.

The CRA says it’s taking “immediate and decisive” actions to improve services by Dec. 11, including increasing the number of staff working in its call centres.

The agency says it’s answering millions of calls but demand across the country exceeds its capacity.

The CRA says it’s also extending the hours its online chat service is available and increasing the number of questions that its artificial intelligence chatbot can answer.

The CRA says it’s implementing a plan to reduce the backlog of tax adjustments and is also piloting a new call-scheduling system, something recommended by the taxpayers’ ombudsperson.

— With files from Craig Lord

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Former premier Wynne says bigger political agenda behind removal of school trustees

A former Ontario premier is taking aim at the Education Minister's push to remove school board trustees. Education Minister Paul Calandra has appointed supervisors at five Ontario school boards due...

40m ago

Liberals’ new hate crime bill targets 'symbols' of hate

OTTAWA — The Liberal government has introduced legislation to create four new hate-related criminal offences. Justice Minister Sean Fraser says the bill will create new crimes of obstruction and intimidation...

57m ago

Nadir Mohamed, former CEO of Rogers Communications, dies at age 69

Nadir Mohamed, the former President and CEO of Rogers Communications, has passed away at the age of 69. The cause of death was not immediately known. Mohamed joined Rogers in August 2000 and served...

1h ago

Toronto pair charged after female escapes alleged human trafficking across Ontario

A man and woman from Toronto are facing multiple charges after police say a female victim managed to flee their control and alert authorities, ending what investigators allege was a months-long human trafficking...

2h ago

Top Stories

Former premier Wynne says bigger political agenda behind removal of school trustees

A former Ontario premier is taking aim at the Education Minister's push to remove school board trustees. Education Minister Paul Calandra has appointed supervisors at five Ontario school boards due...

40m ago

Liberals’ new hate crime bill targets 'symbols' of hate

OTTAWA — The Liberal government has introduced legislation to create four new hate-related criminal offences. Justice Minister Sean Fraser says the bill will create new crimes of obstruction and intimidation...

57m ago

Nadir Mohamed, former CEO of Rogers Communications, dies at age 69

Nadir Mohamed, the former President and CEO of Rogers Communications, has passed away at the age of 69. The cause of death was not immediately known. Mohamed joined Rogers in August 2000 and served...

1h ago

Toronto pair charged after female escapes alleged human trafficking across Ontario

A man and woman from Toronto are facing multiple charges after police say a female victim managed to flee their control and alert authorities, ending what investigators allege was a months-long human trafficking...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Michelin Guide 2025: Toronto's aKin joins one-star list, as Restaurant Pearl Morissette levels up

The 2025 Michelin Guide for Toronto & Region added just one new restaurant to its one-star list. As Jazan Grewal reports, another restaurant outside the city was promoted to two stars.

15h ago

2:35
Toronto releases details on plan to increase housing density around transit stations

With a goal of adding 1.5 million homes over the next 25 years, Toronto is moving to allow greater density near most transit stations. Mayor Olivia Chow says she understands there will be opposition from homeowners, but the city needs the housing.

21h ago

1:24
Ontario public servants rally against back-to-office mandate

Ontario public servants took to Queen's Park to rally against a back-to-office mandate after years of remote and hybrid work options.

23h ago

1:08
Home security camera captures suspects shooting at Vaughan home

York Regional Police release home security footage showing suspects shooting at Vaughan residence in a late-night scheme, though no injuries were reported.
1:31
Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for Toronto homicide suspect

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Scarborough last weekend.
More Videos