House approves resolution honoring Charlie Kirk with dozens of Democrats opposed

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., right, joined by Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., center left, leads a vigil to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk who was shot and killed at an event in Utah last week, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

By Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press

Posted September 19, 2025 2:14 pm.

Last Updated September 19, 2025 5:54 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House overwhelmingly passed a resolution honoring conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Friday, but a significant number of Democrats voted against it, highlighting the deepening political divide in the wake of his assassination.

The resolution, which praised “the life and legacy” of Kirk, passed the Republican-controlled House with 310 votes in favor. While 95 Democrats supported the resolution, 58 voted against it and 38 voted “present,” effectively abstaining. Republicans had warned ahead of the vote that no one should oppose the measure, but many Democrats said they felt Kirk’s death had been politicized and the resolution elevated views they disagreed with.

“Today’s resolution underscores the majority’s recklessness by choosing to author this condemnation and honoring on a purely partisan basis,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, a high-profile Democrat who voted against the resolution. “We should be clear about who Charlie Kirk was.”

Speaker Mike Johnson said there was “no partisan language” in the resolution and there was “no excuse” for anyone not to vote in favor of it.

“We are honoring someone who contributed greatly to the free marketplace of ideas and public discourse and who died in a disgraceful, horrific manner,” Johnson told reporters.

The vote capped a week of heightened tensions in Congress and across a nation grappling with Kirk’s assassination and the legacy he left behind. Many on the right have blamed the left for fostering a political climate that led to his death, pushing for more than condemnation and allowing little room for criticism of his views. In the days since, backlash to such criticism has led to firings — ranging from teachers to journalists — as conservative activists have launched aggressive pressure campaigns.

“No single member of the House Democratic caucus, not a single member, condones political violence in America,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Friday.

Still, Democrats who voted against the measure were heavily criticized.

“Who could vote against that?” President Donald Trump said Friday afternoon about the resolution.

Earlier this week, the House narrowly declined to punish one of its own over commentary in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The Republican effort to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar came after she criticized Kirk’s views of gun ownership and race relations in the aftermath of George Floyd’s 2020 death in Minneapolis. After the vote fell short, Trump responded by calling Omar “terrible.”

While Friday’s resolution aimed to honor Kirk and denounce political violence, many Democrats took issue with its language. The text described Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, as someone who was “seeking to elevate truth, foster understanding, and strengthen the Republic,” and that he stood “as a model for young Americans.”

The resolution sparked intense internal debate among Democrats. While party leadership ultimately backed it, they did not push members to vote a certain way. Some lawmakers saw it as a political trap designed to force them into endorsing Kirk’s views.

“This Republican resolution was designed as a political ‘gotcha’ — trying to force every member of Congress to lift up the views of Charlie Kirk rather than simply condemning his assassination,” said Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal in a statement. “I cannot do that.”

Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan, who was among a few in the party to attend a vigil honoring Kirk at the Capitol earlier this week, said she supported the resolution “because his horrific killing, and this volatile time require all of us to reject violence, hate, and anger without hesitation.”

Many Republicans in Congress are set to travel to Arizona on Sunday for Kirk’s funeral. Johnson, who plans to attend the funeral, gave a long tribute on the House floor on Thursday, saying the the best way to honor Kirk was to “advance the principles that he advanced, and to adopt his approach.”

National Republican Campaign Committee spokesperson Mike Marinella said that Democrats are “so consumed by hatred and political violence that they couldn’t even bring themselves to support a resolution condemning the assassination of Charlie Kirk.”

—-

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking in Washington contributed to this report.

Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press

