Liberals’ new hate crime bill targets ‘symbols’ of hate

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Sean Fraser arrives for a news conference on a new bill aimed to address hate crimes, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted September 19, 2025 1:47 pm.

Last Updated September 19, 2025 2:06 pm.

OTTAWA — The Liberal government has introduced legislation to create four new hate-related criminal offences.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser says the bill will create new crimes of obstruction and intimidation aimed at protecting religious institutions.

Fraser says the bill will make it a criminal offence to wilfully promote hate through the use of hate symbols.

That designation would apply to two Nazi symbols — the swastika and the SS bolt — and symbols of designated terrorist entities.

Fraser says the bill also would create a new category of hate crime which would be layered on top of existing offences and would apply in cases where the crime was motivated by hate towards the victim.

He outlined aspects of the bill at a press conference that took place before the text of the bill was made available to the media.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Former premier Wynne says bigger political agenda behind removal of school trustees

A former Ontario premier is taking aim at the Education Minister's push to remove school board trustees. Education Minister Paul Calandra has appointed supervisors at five Ontario school boards due...

41m ago

Nadir Mohamed, former CEO of Rogers Communications, dies at age 69

Nadir Mohamed, the former President and CEO of Rogers Communications, has passed away at the age of 69. The cause of death was not immediately known. Mohamed joined Rogers in August 2000 and served...

1h ago

Toronto pair charged after female escapes alleged human trafficking across Ontario

A man and woman from Toronto are facing multiple charges after police say a female victim managed to flee their control and alert authorities, ending what investigators allege was a months-long human trafficking...

2h ago

U.S. tariffs on Canadian autos, parts jumped to US$380 million in July: report

Canadian vehicle and auto part exports faced more than US$380 million in tariffs in July, a sharp jump from previous months as U.S. levies kicked in. A data analysis released last week by Anderson Economic...

1h ago

Top Stories

Former premier Wynne says bigger political agenda behind removal of school trustees

A former Ontario premier is taking aim at the Education Minister's push to remove school board trustees. Education Minister Paul Calandra has appointed supervisors at five Ontario school boards due...

41m ago

Nadir Mohamed, former CEO of Rogers Communications, dies at age 69

Nadir Mohamed, the former President and CEO of Rogers Communications, has passed away at the age of 69. The cause of death was not immediately known. Mohamed joined Rogers in August 2000 and served...

1h ago

Toronto pair charged after female escapes alleged human trafficking across Ontario

A man and woman from Toronto are facing multiple charges after police say a female victim managed to flee their control and alert authorities, ending what investigators allege was a months-long human trafficking...

2h ago

U.S. tariffs on Canadian autos, parts jumped to US$380 million in July: report

Canadian vehicle and auto part exports faced more than US$380 million in tariffs in July, a sharp jump from previous months as U.S. levies kicked in. A data analysis released last week by Anderson Economic...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Michelin Guide 2025: Toronto's aKin joins one-star list, as Restaurant Pearl Morissette levels up

The 2025 Michelin Guide for Toronto & Region added just one new restaurant to its one-star list. As Jazan Grewal reports, another restaurant outside the city was promoted to two stars.

15h ago

2:35
Toronto releases details on plan to increase housing density around transit stations

With a goal of adding 1.5 million homes over the next 25 years, Toronto is moving to allow greater density near most transit stations. Mayor Olivia Chow says she understands there will be opposition from homeowners, but the city needs the housing.

21h ago

1:24
Ontario public servants rally against back-to-office mandate

Ontario public servants took to Queen's Park to rally against a back-to-office mandate after years of remote and hybrid work options.

23h ago

1:08
Home security camera captures suspects shooting at Vaughan home

York Regional Police release home security footage showing suspects shooting at Vaughan residence in a late-night scheme, though no injuries were reported.
1:31
Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for Toronto homicide suspect

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Scarborough last weekend.
More Videos