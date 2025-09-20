Brampton man with history of dangerous driving facing 11 driving-related charges

Police in Peel Region say a 42-year-old Brampton man with a documented history of dangerous driving has been charged with 11 driving-related offences.

Investigators say during a traffic stop last month in the area of Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive West, police learned that the driver had a suspended license and was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.

Mitchel Wheeler is facing nine counts of operation while prohibited as well as two counts of driving while under suspension.

“Wheeler’s arrest follows a documented history of dangerous driving behaviour spanning several years,” police said in a release on Saturday.

“Investigators note that his continued disregard for nine separate driving prohibitions, including previous convictions for impaired driving, flight from police, and failure to stop at accident scenes, demonstrates an ongoing risk to public safety. This pattern of conduct appears to have been interrupted only during periods of incarceration.”

Police say as a result of his most recent arrest, Wheeler’s vehicle has been impounded for 45 days.