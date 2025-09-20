Brampton man with history of dangerous driving facing 11 driving-related charges

A Peel Regional Police shoulder badge and cruiser are seen in this undated photo. X/PRP

By John Marchesan

Posted September 20, 2025 1:38 pm.

Police in Peel Region say a 42-year-old Brampton man with a documented history of dangerous driving has been charged with 11 driving-related offences.

Investigators say during a traffic stop last month in the area of Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive West, police learned that the driver had a suspended license and was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.

Mitchel Wheeler is facing nine counts of operation while prohibited as well as two counts of driving while under suspension.

“Wheeler’s arrest follows a documented history of dangerous driving behaviour spanning several years,” police said in a release on Saturday.

“Investigators note that his continued disregard for nine separate driving prohibitions, including previous convictions for impaired driving, flight from police, and failure to stop at accident scenes, demonstrates an ongoing risk to public safety. This pattern of conduct appears to have been interrupted only during periods of incarceration.”

Police say as a result of his most recent arrest, Wheeler’s vehicle has been impounded for 45 days.

Top Stories

Marit Stiles pledges to give Ontarians ‘something to vote for’ at Ontario NDP party convention

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles pledged Saturday that the party would learn from its mistakes in last February's election and give the people of Ontario "something to vote for." One week after Bonnie...

1h ago

Man, 27, critically injured in 'isolated shooting' in Hamilton

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting at home in Hamilton. Investigators say just before 3 a.m. Saturday, they were called to a home on Manning Avenue for a...

3h ago

Condo board suing Toronto church claiming it's a destination for illegal activity

Sanctuary Toronto has been operating out of its Charles Street location for more than three decades, providing outreach to unhoused people in the downtown core. But a new lawsuit launched by the neighbouring...

6h ago

Champagne tries to sell Europe on Canadian energy, critical mineral exports

Canada's finance minister says the country could be a "supplier of choice" for European markets looking to bolster energy security and defence capabilities.  Following a meeting in Denmark with...

1h ago

